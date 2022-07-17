UrduPoint.com

Drone-led Search Efforts Under Way At Greece Cargo Plane Crash Site

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 17, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Drone-led search efforts under way at Greece cargo plane crash site

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :A drone on Sunday was monitoring the wreckage of a cargo plane operated by a Ukrainian airline that crashed the previous day near the Greek city of Kavala.

According to state-run tv, the army, explosives experts and Greek Atomic Energy Commission staff would approach the area after it is deemed safe as fears about the toxicity of the unknown cargo were forcing them to stay away.

Fire brigade official Marios Apostolidis told reporters that "men from the fire service with special equipment and measuring instruments approached the point of impact of the aircraft and had a close look at the fuselage and other parts scattered in the fields".

When the area is deemed secure, the search teams are going to operate, he added.

Thirteen men from the fire brigade's special teams as well as 26 firemen are near the crash site.

Video footage from a local channel showed signs of impact on a field and the aircraft in pieces scattered at a long distance.

The Antonov An-12 cargo aircraft crashed late Saturday near Paleochori village in northern Greece, the fire brigade said.

Videos shared by eyewitnesses on social media showed the plane engulfed by a giant fireball as it hit the ground.

Eyewitnesses said the aircraft was on fire and that they had heard explosions.

People living within a two-kilometre (1.2-mile) radius around the crash site were asked to stay inside their homes and wear masks on Saturday night.

Two firemen were taken to the hospital early Sunday with breathing issues because of the toxic fumes.

A local man, Giorgos Archontopoulos, told state broadcaster ERT television he had felt something was wrong as soon as he heard the aircraft's engine.

"At 2245 (1945 GMT) I was surprised by the sound of the engine of the aircraft," he said. "I went outside and saw the engine on fire."Local officials said seven fire engines had been deployed to the crash site but that they could not approach because of the continuing explosions.

Related Topics

Drone Fire Army Social Media Kavala Man Greece SITE Sunday TV From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

11 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

11 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

11 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.