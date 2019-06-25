UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drone Sightings Disrupt Singapore Flights For Second Time

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 10:20 AM

Drone sightings disrupt Singapore flights for second time

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Drone sightings have disrupted flights at Singapore's main airport for the second time in a week, authorities said, as the devices increasingly cause havoc for air traffic worldwide.

About 18 arrivals and departures were delayed and seven flights diverted at Changi Airport late Tuesday "due to bad weather and unauthorised drone activities", the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said.

The disruption lasted about an hour, it said.

Last week Changi, one of Asia's busiest hubs, closed one of its runways for short periods due to unauthorised drone flying, disrupting dozens of flights.

It is against the law in Singapore to fly a drone within five kilometres (three miles) of an airport without a permit.

Drones are increasingly disrupting flights at airports around the world. London's Gatwick was paralysed for 36 hours in December following repeated drone sightings, with tens of thousands of passengers affected.

Related Topics

Drone Weather World Traffic London Singapore December Asia Airport

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 25, 2019 in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Mauritania&#039;s ..

8 hours ago

US condemns Houthi terrorist attack on Abha Airpor ..

8 hours ago

Weather forecast for coming days

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mike Pompeo review regional dev ..

9 hours ago

Russia Capable of Increasing Annual Arms Exports t ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.