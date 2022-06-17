UrduPoint.com

Drone Strike Kills 4 PKK Fighters In Iraqi Kurdistan: Security

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Drone strike kills 4 PKK fighters in Iraqi Kurdistan: security

Sulaimaniyah, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Four fighters affiliated with Turkey's banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) were killed Friday in a Turkish drone strike in Iraq's autonomous northern region, Kurdish officials said.

Turkish army drones targeted a "vehicle belonging to PKK fighters" in the city of Kalar, the anti-terrorist squad in Iraqi Kurdistan said in a statement.

It killed "four people and wounded a fifth person".

Earlier, medical and security officials said the unclaimed drone strike had killed three people, while a fourth had been seriously wounded.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the drone strike on Kalar.

The attack comes two months after Turkey launched an air and ground offensive in northern Iraq targeting separatist PKK bases and training camps.

Designated as a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies, the PKK has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

Following the Kalar drone attack, Without explicitly denying the drone strikes, Turkey's defence ministry said it had neutralised "six PKK terrorists" in the area of its military operation.

Questioned by AFP, however, a ministry spokesman said "Kalar is much farther south" than that area.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Terrorist Army Turkey Iraq Vehicle Ankara

Recent Stories

Sindh govt announces to close markets by 9pm to sa ..

Sindh govt announces to close markets by 9pm to save energy

1 hour ago
 Aamir Liaqat Hussain's death: ECP issues schedule ..

Aamir Liaqat Hussain's death: ECP issues schedule for by-polls on seat fell vaca ..

1 hour ago
 Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome ..

Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome of FATF's plenary meeting

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral cooperation in health sector

3 hours ago
 E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakis ..

E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakistan: Saif Ghauri

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan' ..

Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan's name from FATF's grey list: ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.