UrduPoint.com

Drone Strike Suspected In Russian Oil Refinery Fire Near Ukraine Border

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Drone strike suspected in Russian oil refinery fire near Ukraine border

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :A drone strike may have caused a fire that broke out at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's southern Rostov region that borders Ukraine, the region's governor said Wednesday.

"According to one version, the fire was caused by a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attack on technical installations of the plant," Vasily Golubev said on Telegram, adding that drone fragments were found at the site.

He did not specify where the drones may have originated.

According to Golubev, the fire had been put out and all plant personnel have been evacuated with no casualties.

Work at the plant has been suspended pending an investigation, Golubev added.

Russia has several times accused Kyiv of launching attacks near the joint border since starting a military intervention in Ukraine in late February.

The fire at the refinery comes days after Moscow accused Ukraine of firing at Black Sea drilling rigs off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea.

Related Topics

Drone Firing Attack Fire Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Oil Vehicle Novoshakhtinsk Rostov SITE February May Border All

Recent Stories

Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering ..

Moonis Elahi gets interim bail in money laundering case

27 minutes ago
 Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sind ..

Oil and gas reserves discovered in Punjab and Sindh

39 minutes ago
 The federal cabinet reduces the price of ‘Remdes ..

The federal cabinet reduces the price of ‘Remdesivir’, an antiviral drug for ..

1 hour ago
 Govt intends to amend PEMRA rules: Marriyum

Govt intends to amend PEMRA rules: Marriyum

1 hour ago
 Sethi favours provision of bases to the US in Paki ..

Sethi favours provision of bases to the US in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Be Great with HiOS, TECNO HiOS 8.6 Global Launch

Be Great with HiOS, TECNO HiOS 8.6 Global Launch

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.