UrduPoint.com

Drone Strikes, Fighting In Russia's Ukraine Border Region

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Drone strikes, fighting in Russia's Ukraine border region

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Several drones struck Russia's border region of Belgorod overnight, where fighting was ongoing a day after an armed group infiltrated the area from Ukraine, the local governor said on Tuesday.

The drones struck houses and a government building but did not result in casualties or deaths, Vyacheslav Gladkov, Belgorod governor, wrote on Telegram.

On Monday Russia said its troops were battling a "sabotage" group that entered the region from Ukraine and introduced an "anti-terror regime" in Belgorod, a first since the start of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine in February 2022.

Gladkov said on Tuesday that the anti-terror operation was continuing.

"Law enforcement forces are doing everything necessary," he wrote.

Since the start of the war, the Belgorod region has been repeatedly shelled in attacks that have killed dozens of people and its main city was struck in April by a Russian fighter jet that accidentally dropped ammunition over it.

Related Topics

Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Belgorod February April Border From Government

Recent Stories

FM Bilawal to address protest gathering in Bagh to ..

FM Bilawal to address protest gathering in Bagh today

41 minutes ago
 Improvement in media freedom index result of promo ..

Improvement in media freedom index result of promotion of media freedom: Marriyu ..

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, ..

Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, 790 in 2022: Fujairah Statist ..

12 hours ago
 UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to ..

UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to Malaysia

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.