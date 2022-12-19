UrduPoint.com

Drones Attack Kyiv As Ukraine Watches Belarus Border

Published December 19, 2022

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Drones attacked Kyiv early Monday, days after the Ukrainian capital withstood one of the biggest missile attacks since the start of Russia's February invasion.

The latest strikes came as Russian President Vladimir Putin travels to Belarus, Ukraine's neighbour in the north, where Moscow's troops stationed as part of a regional force are due to hold military exercises.

"During the air alert, 23 enemy UAVs were recorded in the sky above the capital. Air defence destroyed 18 drones," the Kyiv city military administration said on social media.

It added that the Russian forces were using barrage ammunition from "Shaheds", Iranian-made weapons that have pummelled the capital in recent weeks.

Kyiv's civil administration announced an initial air alert at 1:56 am (2356 GMT) which lasted for just over three hours. A second siren at 5:24 am (0324 GMT) was called off within a half hour.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that "explosions" had occurred in the capital's central Shevchenkivskyi and the Solomianskyi district in the west.

He said a critical infrastructure facilities were "damaged" but there were no known casualties.

Ukrainian energy operator DTEK said emergency power cuts will be carried out in the capital following the attack.

