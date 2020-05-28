UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drought Drives Australia's Sheep Flock To Record Low

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 10:30 AM

Drought drives Australia's sheep flock to record low

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Years of drought in Australia's east has caused the national sheep flock to shrink to the lowest levels since records began more than a century ago, agricultural figures revealed Thursday.

Farmers sold-off or disposed of Aus$21 billion (US$13.9 billion) worth of livestock in total last year, as the nation's sheep count fell to 66 million, its lowest level since at least 1905.

"Worsening drought and lack of feed in the eastern states forced many sheep and cattle producers to destock" the Australian Bureau of Statistics said, pointing to a seven percent fall in numbers in the 2018-19 financial year.

The worst drought in living memory - which continues to grip large parts of the country - also halved the value of the nation's cotton crop and sliced more than 80 percent from the value of its rice, the bureau's director of agriculture statistics Sarah Kiely said.

Sheep -- and in particular wool -- was a mainstay of the Australian economy for much of the last 150 years.

The latest figures do not include the period around devastating bushfires which burnt through swathes of bush and farmland in late 2019 and early 2020.

Recent rains in some areas have given hope to farmers ahead of the antipodean winter, with many confident enough to begin planting crops for the first time in years.

Related Topics

Century Australia Agriculture Drought 2019 2020 Cotton From Billion Million Rains

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 May 2020

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arab Coalition forces intercept Houthi drones targ ..

9 hours ago

UAE Government announces 30 percent return to work ..

9 hours ago

OECD recognises UAE&#039;s efforts in fighting cor ..

11 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 16,371; 883 new cases ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.