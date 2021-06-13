Drug, harassment allegations plunge Bejart Ballet into turmoil

(@FahadShabbir)

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Switzerland's prestigious Bejart Ballet Lausanne company faces a probe as allegations of drug use, harassment and abuse of power raise the question why nothing apparently changed after an earlier investigation raised similar issues.

The company, founded by the late legendary French choreographer Maurice Bejart, was placed under audit on June 4 over allegations touching on its "working environment and inappropriate behaviour".

The Maurice Bejart Foundation announced the audit just a week after revealing that the affiliated Rudra Bejart ballet school had fired its director and stage manager and suspended all classes for a year due to "serious shortcomings" in management.

While the foundation has revealed few details of the allegations facing the two institutions, anonymous testimonies gathered by trade union representatives and the media paint a bleak picture.

Swiss public broadcaster RTS reported that a number of unidentified former members of the Bejart Ballet Lausanne (BBL) company had written to the foundation, describing the "omnipresence of drugs, nepotism, as well as psychological and sexual harassment".

Many of the accusations allegedly focus on Gil Roman, who took the helm of BBL when its founder died in 2007.

Roman did not respond to AFP requests to the foundation or BBL seeking comment.

- 'Denigration, humiliation' - The French choreographer faced similar allegations during a secret audit a year later, but was permitted to stay on and continue as before, according to RTS and the union representing the dancers.

"We cannot understand what might have been in that audit that would have allowed them to clear him completely," Anne Papilloud, head of the SSRS union that represents stage performers in the French-speaking part of Switzerland, told AFP.

"The accusations back then were word-for-word the same as today: harassment, denigration, humiliation, insults, temper tantrums, drugs," she said, citing former company members who had contacted the union in recent weeks and had said they were around during the 2008 audit.

"Drugs were part of everyday life at Bejart Ballet," the broadcaster reported her saying.

Papilloud meanwhile told AFP that the "vast majority of the testimonies I have heard have been about psychological harassment".

Drug-use had been mentioned, mainly linked to how the drugs "provoked outbursts of anger", she said.

She said she had also heard a small number of complaints about sexual harassment, although not involving Roman.