Drug kingpin trial 'ultimate test' for Dutch rule of law

Amsterdam, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :With shootings and threats against a princess and the prime minister, it sounds like a crime drama, but for the Dutch the growing menace from drug cartels is all too real.

The top-security trial of one alleged cocaine cartel leader, Ridouan Taghi, has captivated the Netherlands in recent months and shone a light on the shadowy "Mocro Maffia".

The busting of a Dubai-based "super cartel" linked to Taghi, which used the Dutch port of Rotterdam as a hub, has further reinforced fears the liberal country could become a so-called narco-state.

Despite being behind bars in an ultra-secure prison, Taghi has been accused of pulling the strings of what prosecutors call his "killing machine" with secret messages to henchmen outside.

Commentators say the "Marengo" trial, named after a judicial codeword for the operation that saw Taghi charged with 16 others, is unprecedented for the Netherlands.

"The consequence of the Marengo trial, and the violence that was committed afterwards, that has simply caused a huge shock", Jan Meeus, a Dutch journalist specialising in criminal matters, told AFP.

Speaking after a recent hearing, he described it as "the ultimate test of the Dutch judicial system of the rule of law".