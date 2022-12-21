UrduPoint.com

Drug Kingpin Trial 'ultimate Test' For Dutch Rule Of Law

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Drug kingpin trial 'ultimate test' for Dutch rule of law

Amsterdam, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :With shootings and threats against a princess and the prime minister, it sounds like a crime drama, but for the Dutch the growing menace from drug cartels is all too real.

The top-security trial of one alleged cocaine cartel leader, Ridouan Taghi, has captivated the Netherlands in recent months and shone a light on the shadowy "Mocro Maffia".

The busting of a Dubai-based "super cartel" linked to Taghi, which used the Dutch port of Rotterdam as a hub, has further reinforced fears the liberal country could become a so-called narco-state.

Despite being behind bars in an ultra-secure prison, Taghi has been accused of pulling the strings of what prosecutors call his "killing machine" with secret messages to henchmen outside.

Commentators say the "Marengo" trial, named after a judicial codeword for the operation that saw Taghi charged with 16 others, is unprecedented for the Netherlands.

"The consequence of the Marengo trial, and the violence that was committed afterwards, that has simply caused a huge shock", Jan Meeus, a Dutch journalist specialising in criminal matters, told AFP.

Speaking after a recent hearing, he described it as "the ultimate test of the Dutch judicial system of the rule of law".

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Rotterdam Netherlands Hub Criminals All From

Recent Stories

World Cup winners begin victory parade among eupho ..

World Cup winners begin victory parade among euphoric Argentines

9 hours ago
 Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukrai ..

Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukraine, Cooperation in Arctic - St ..

9 hours ago
 'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament ..

'We are human beings': Venezuelan migrants lament US border ruling

9 hours ago
 Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit ..

Kazakhstan Not Announced Plans to Redirect Transit From Ust-Luga to Germany - Tr ..

9 hours ago
 Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomor ..

Two-day Pak Pharma, healthcare expo to start tomorrow

10 hours ago
 Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted ..

Police books 3 unidentified suspects in 'attempted murder case'

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.