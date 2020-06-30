UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Trafficker Arrested Over Case Of 43 Missing Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 06:40 AM

Drug trafficker arrested over case of 43 missing students

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Mexico arrested a man linked to the suspected massacre of 43 students who went missing in 2014 in Guerrero state, a government source told AFP.

The students' disappearance became a symbol of the gruesome violence blighting the country, as well as -- many claimed -- the murky links between powerful drug cartels and corrupt officials.

Angel Casarrubias "was detained last Wednesday in Mexico State," said a Federal government official, who asked to remain anonymous as the person does not have authorization to speak on the matter.

The students had commandeered five buses to travel to a protest on the night of September 26, 2014, but were attacked by municipal police in the city of Iguala, Guerrero.

Prosecutors initially said the officers delivered the 43 teacher trainees to drug cartel hitmen, who killed them, incinerated their bodies and dumped the remains in a river.

However, independent experts from the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights have rejected the government's conclusion, and the unsolved case remains a stain on Mexico's reputation.

Prodh, a human rights organization that advised relatives of the victims, said on Twitter that the arrest was "relevant" because Casarrubias, who had been on the run since 2014, "could contribute to clarification in the case." He is the brother of Sidronio, Mario and Adan Casarrubias, who are believed to be the leaders of the Guerreros Unidos (United Warriors) cartel. They were captured several months after the students went missing.

The federal prosecutor's office believes Sidronio Casarrubias was responsible for the attack.

jg/jla/dga/gfe/bc/to

Related Topics

Attack Protest Police Twitter Man Iguala Mexico September From Government

Recent Stories

Colombian manager Pinto to take charge of UAE nati ..

6 hours ago

UAE announces gradual reopening of mosques, other ..

6 hours ago

All Ras Al Khaimah government staff to return to o ..

6 hours ago

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

7 hours ago

Flydubai announces &#039;Passenger Partnership&#03 ..

7 hours ago

Israel's Gantz says no annexation until after viru ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.