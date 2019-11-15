UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Trafficking Up Sharply Under Venezuela's Maduro: US

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 08:40 AM

Drug trafficking up sharply under Venezuela's Maduro: US

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Drug trafficking to and from Venezuela has shot up 50 percent under President Nicolas Maduro, who is enriching himself by working with organized crime, the United States charged Thursday.

Maduro, a leftist who has been in power since 2013, helps crime gangs and has given refuge to terror groups, said Admiral Craig Fuller, commander of the US Southern Command based in Miami.

"We're seeing an increase in drug trafficking placed out of Venezuela that is aided and abetted by the illegitimate Maduro regime," Fuller told a Caribbean security conference.

"In fact, the Maduro regime has a negative impact on every single security aspect in this hemisphere. All the challenges are made worse by the Venezuelan crisis," said the admiral.

He told journalists that the Maduro government, which the United States no longer recognizes, is getting rich through drug trafficking.

"There's over a 50 percent increase of narcotrafficking in and through Venezuela, and Maduro and his cronies are lining their pockets, in cahoots with the illicit narcotrafficking," Fuller said.

He did not specify a timeframe for this increase.

Terror groups like Colombia's National Liberation Army and holdout members of the FARC rebel army who did not embrace a 2016 peace accord with the Bogota government are granted safe haven in Venezuela, he added.

The US Treasury has imposed sanctions on 27 entities and 22 people for drug trafficking linked to Venezuela. They include the current industry minister Tareck el Aissami, the former head of a financial intelligence agency, Pedro Luis Martin, and a prominent businessman named Walid Makled.

The US is leading international pressure to force Maduro from power and is among more than 50 countries that have recognized national assembly speaker and opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's acting president.

Since 2005, the United States has placed Venezuela on a list of countries it feels do not comply with their commitments to international anti-drug trafficking agreements.

It did so again in August, but the administration of President Donald Trump decided against restricting aid to Venezuela, so as to support the opposition led by Guaido.

Related Topics

National Assembly Army Trump Bogota Craig Miami United States Colombia Venezuela August 2016 All From Government Industry Opposition

Recent Stories

WHO launches first-ever insulin programme to expan ..

8 hours ago

World needs to ensure technology is working to pro ..

8 hours ago

Pope urges concrete, urgent action to prevent abus ..

8 hours ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of new Kenyan Ambassad ..

9 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Singaporea ..

9 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.