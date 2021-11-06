UrduPoint.com

Drug Violence Shakes Mexican Beach Resorts

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 01:30 AM

Drug violence shakes Mexican beach resorts

Tulum, Mexico, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Mexican soldiers patrol the beach of Tulum while investigators reconstruct a crime scene in the once-sleepy Caribbean resort, reeling from the deaths of two tourists caught in gang crossfire.

"Are they filming a movie?" asks Lukas Smith, a Canadian tourist visiting the town known for its ancient Mayan ruins, turquoise waters and -- more recently -- dance music parties.

But the troops and forensic experts working at a restaurant in downtown Tulum are not actors.

It was here that a shootout between rival drug dealers last month claimed the lives of German tourist Jennifer Henzold, 35, and Indian travel blogger Anjali Ryot, 25.

Two more German visitors and one from the Netherlands were injured.

On Thursday, another gang shooting sent tourists in swimsuits fleeing in panic from a beach near Cancun further north on the Riviera Maya.

Two suspected drug dealers were killed.

The violence has shone a spotlight on the dark side of Tulum and other Mexican resorts hit by turf wars between gangs involved in drug dealing and extortion.

The army and National Guard have since stepped up patrols on the streets and beaches of Tulum, where troops with rifles and bulletproof vests are now seen riding quad bikes.

- Hoteliers worried - The town of 46,000 inhabitants receives about four million visitors a year following in the footsteps of celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Demi Moore.

But the violence is taking its toll, says David Ortiz, president of the Tulum Hotel Association.

"It has a lot to do with drug dealing" linked to electronic dance music parties, he says.

While many of the world's major tourist destinations closed to foreigners during the pandemic, Mexico remained open.

Tulum became a magnet for people who wanted to dance all night next to lush jungle, freshwater sinkholes and golden beaches.

The huge parties have spawned a lucrative market for drug dealers, Ortiz says.

The hotel association is unhappy about nightlife events that have tarnished Tulum's once bohemian-chic image.

Following the double homicide, bookings for the next season have dropped by about a fifth, Ortiz says.

Germany issued a travel warning for Tulum and other Riviera Maya resorts such as Playa del Carmen, where three foreigners were among five killed in a shooting at an electronic music festival in 2017.

- 'Memorable experiences' - Some tourists, however, feel it is worth the risk.

Spanish tourist Luisa Fernanda Jimenez, 24, says she feels safe in Mexico although certain precautions were necessary.

Her friend Natalia Lopez, 27, heard about the shooting from the media but says she will not let it spoil her visit.

"I came to Tulum for positive vibrations. I don't want to know anything!" she says.

Oscar Montes de Oca, attorney general of the state of Quintana Roo, which is home to Tulum, blames the violence on gangs dealing drugs and demanding protection money from businesses.

Even so, Tulum remains a safe place, says local tourism chief Eugenio Barbacha.

Visitors "for the most part have memorable experiences," he says.

Tourism represents 8.5 percent of Mexico's gross domestic product and is the main economic activity in the southeast region, which includes the Riviera Maya.

Other major Mexican destinations such as the Pacific coastal city of Acapulco have faced serious security problems for years.

In recent weeks, a tourist, a journalist and a bus driver have been shot dead there, according to authorities, who report frequent shootings.

In an incident caught on video, unidentified arsonists in September set fire to the iconic Baby'O Acapulco nightclub that in its heyday hosted stars such as Rod Stewart, Bono and Elizabeth Taylor.

Related Topics

India Injured Dead Fire World Army Music Drugs German Hotel Driver Visit Acapulco Cancun David Mexico Netherlands Leonardo DiCaprio Demi Moore Money September 2017 Gold Market Media All From Million

Recent Stories

40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair’s platform engages largest number of publ ..

1 hour ago
 Nine Ethiopian Opposition Factions Form Alliance, ..

Nine Ethiopian Opposition Factions Form Alliance, Say Want to Bring Down Governm ..

50 minutes ago
 Former Lahore High Court Chief Justice Khawaja Sha ..

Former Lahore High Court Chief Justice Khawaja Sharif passed away

51 minutes ago
 Freiburg's Korean Jeong relishing return to Bayern ..

Freiburg's Korean Jeong relishing return to Bayern Munich

51 minutes ago
 How climate summit pledges may, or may not, affect ..

How climate summit pledges may, or may not, affect heating

51 minutes ago
 Russia beat USA to reach BJK Cup final

Russia beat USA to reach BJK Cup final

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.