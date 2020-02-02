UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drunk Driver Slams Into Group Of Kids, Kills 4 In Australia

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 08:20 AM

Drunk driver slams into group of kids, kills 4 in Australia

Sydney, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :A drunk driver slammed his pickup truck into a group of children in Sydney, killing two sisters, their brother and a cousin and seriously injuring three others, police alleged on Sunday.

The 29-year-old driver was charged with manslaughter and high-range drink driving following the incident late Saturday in the Oatlands suburb of western Sydney.

The children were on a footpath when the four-wheel drive jumped the curb and rammed into them, police alleged.

Three girls aged 8 to 12 and a 13-year-old boy died at the scene and two other girls and a boy were injured and taken to hospital, where they were in a stable condition Sunday, police said.

The dead included two sisters and their brother, three of the six children of Daniel and Leila Abdallah.

"Yesterday I lost three of my children. I had a cousin, Bridget, she lost her daughter as well," Daniel Abdallah told reporters Sunday morning.

"I'm numb, probably that's how I feel at the moment," he said.

"All I just want to say is, please, drivers be careful. These kids were just walking innocently, enjoying each others' company and this morning I woke up, I have lost three kids."The driver, whose name has not been released, was due in court Sunday facing 20 charges.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Company Driver Died Oatlands Sydney Sunday All Court

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s humanitarian track record driven by lea ..

8 hours ago

UAE&#039;s humanitarian track record driven by lea ..

8 hours ago

Abbas says Palestinians cutting all ties with Isra ..

8 hours ago

Ex-US President Carter says Trump Mideast plan vio ..

8 hours ago

&#039;Dubai Gold Exchange&#039; registers best mon ..

9 hours ago

&#039;Dubai Gold Exchange&#039; registers best mon ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.