UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drunken Anaesthetist Jailed Over British Woman's C-section Death

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 07:50 PM

Drunken anaesthetist jailed over British woman's C-section death

Pau, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :A French court on Thursday sentenced a Belgian anaesthetist to three years in jail and banned her from practising medicine over the death of a British woman after an emergency Caesarean section she performed while drunk.

Helga Wauters, 51, was found guilty of manslaughter over the death of Xynthia Hawke, who died four days after a chaotic procedure that starved her brain of oxygen.

Hawke, whose baby survived, was overdue when admitted to the maternity ward of Orthez hospital near the southwestern city of Pau on September 26, 2014.

Wauters, who was less than two weeks into the job, inserted a ventilation tube into Hawke's food pipe instead of her windpipe. She also allegedly used an oxygen mask instead of a ventilator.

Wauters was not in court for the ruling.

She admitted starting the fateful day with a mix of vodka and water, "like every day" for the previous 10 years.

But she denied being solely responsible for Hawke's death, insisting that other staff were also to blame and claiming that the ventilator was not working at the time -- though the investigation concluded this claim was not true.

Wauters had given Hawke an epidural local anaesthetic earlier in the day.

During the birth, complications arose, requiring an emergency C-section.

When she returned to the maternity ward after being called in to administer a general anaesthetic, Wauters had alcohol on her breath, according to witnesses.

Related Topics

Water Jail Died Job September Women From Court

Recent Stories

Admission race heats up as 42 Abu Dhabi begins pre ..

55 minutes ago

ADNOC leverages advanced technologies to enhance d ..

2 hours ago

Match officials for HBL PSL 2020 playoffs announce ..

2 hours ago

6th Virtual Global Symposium on Health Systems Res ..

2 hours ago

Masood Khan urges youth to highlight Kashmir issue ..

3 hours ago

Speakers of Egyptian House of Representatives, Sen ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.