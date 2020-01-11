UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dsquared2 Kick Off Milan Men's Fashion Week To Sister Sledge

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 09:20 AM

Dsquared2 kick off Milan men's fashion week to Sister Sledge

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Dsquared2's Canadian twins Dean and Dann Catten kicked off Milan men's fashion week Friday with their label celebrating its 25th anniversary with a return to its rugged leather and denim DNA and an appearance by disco divas Sister Sledge.

Milan Fashion Week, which takes over from London, ends on Tuesday with heavyweight Gucci before Paris starts.

Sister Sledge sang their 1979 disco anthem "We Are Family" as a photo retrospective paid tribute to the work of the Catten brothers, who count Ronaldo and Beyonce among their fans.

Their show tapped a Canadian backwoods vibe, with models dressed like cowboys and girls in flannel plaid shirts and jackets paired with jeans or leather pants.

The women wore mini-shorts or ultra-short corseted dresses, with pumps and stockings rising to the knee. Others wore oversize knitwear along with fur and leather.

Also on show, Ermenegildo Zegna presented a functional collection of elegant suits in muted tones along with stylish berets and chunky bomber jackets.

The models paraded through thousands of hanging ribbons from scrap Zegna fabrics, an installation by artist Anne Patterson reflecting the brand's commitment to more sustainable development.

"Fifty percent of this collection is made from recycled fabrics," Zegna's artistic director Alessandro Sartori told AFP.

During this Fashion Week, 77 collections for the fall-winter 2020-21 season will be presented, including 26 by fashion shows, compared to 52 in January 2018.

Gucci, Salvatore Ferragamo and No. 21, who for several seasons had opted for mixed parades during Women's Week, decided to organise separate shows again and return to the men's calendar.

Instead of ending on Monday evening, Milan will extend the festivities until Tuesday noon.

"The separate fashion shows and the longer week bear witness to the fact that the world of men's clothing and accessories is growing," Stefania Saviolo, director of the fashion centre at Bocconi University in Milan, told AFP, and consequently "needs more visibility".

She suggested the sector has seen the emergence and development of new brands against a background of innovation, which has seen designers use elements of formal clothing to inspire increasingly popular informal items, such as street and sportswear, down jackets, sneakers and technical clothing.

According to Euromonitor International, global turnover for men's fashion rose 4.5 percent in 2019, slightly more than women's fashion, which was up 4.3 percent.

Among the other heavyweights present during Fashion Week are Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, who as usual show outside the Calendar, Fendi and Prada, who return after a stopover in Shanghai.

Against the trend, Versace will be absent, having opted for a mixed fashion show in February during Women's Week.

Related Topics

World London Shanghai Paris Milan January February Women 2018 2019 Family From

Recent Stories

PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that c ..

9 hours ago

Cubans Hopeful for 2nd 'Thaw' in Ties With America ..

8 hours ago

Khalid bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Al Ain

9 hours ago

Proper awareness, education needed to lure investo ..

8 hours ago

COAS reiterates Pakistan’s offer to Australia to ..

9 hours ago

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.