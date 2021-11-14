UrduPoint.com

Dubai Airshow: Boeing To Convert 11 737s Into Cargo Planes

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 06:41 PM

Dubai Airshow: Boeing to convert 11 737s into cargo planes

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Boeing got the ball rolling Sunday at a major air show in Dubai, announcing a contract with an Icelandic company to convert 11 single-aisle 737 aircraft into cargo planes.

The five-day Dubai Airshow, the aviation industry's first large gathering since Covid-19 clipped the sector's wings last year, comes as global air traffic remains around half the level of 2019.

But global demand for air cargo transport is nine percent above pre-crisis levels, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The American plane-maker on Sunday did not disclose the value of the contract with Icelease to convert 11 Boeing 737-800BCFs -- previous generation of the MAX series -- into cargo planes.

To meet growing demand, Boeing announced it would open three new freighter conversion lines in Canada and the United Kingdom, in addition to those recently opened in China and Costa Rica.

"It was a nascent phenomenon before Covid.

Pre-Covid, we just couldn't put enough 737 (cargo planes) out there to satisfy the market," Ted Colbert, CEO of Boeing Global Services, told reporters in Dubai.

The aviation industry has weathered the global supply chain crisis that has created headaches for the shipping industry.

But amid a slump in global air traffic, during which traditionally half of all air freight was carried in the holds of passenger aircraft, airlines have turned to cargo planes.

And due to the decrease of air traffic during the pandemic, hundreds of planes have been abandoned -- particularly older generation ones -- which could potentially be turned to cargo aircraft.

Boeing said in a statement it forecast 1,720 freighter conversions over the next 20 years to meet demand, adding it has "more than 200 orders and commitments from 19 customers".

While wide-body aircraft, such as the Boeing 777, 767 and A350 have their own cargo versions, single-aisle aircraft such as the 737 do not.

Related Topics

China Canada Dubai Company Traffic United Kingdom Costa Rica Sunday 2019 Market All From Industry

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of External A ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of External Affairs of India

28 minutes ago
 National Centre of Meteorology records 6.2 magnitu ..

National Centre of Meteorology records 6.2 magnitude earthquake in southern Iran

28 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy concludes Interna ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy concludes International Forum on Diplomatic Tra ..

43 minutes ago
 Expo 2020, a key global platform for reinforcing i ..

Expo 2020, a key global platform for reinforcing international cooperation, dial ..

58 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits pavilion of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini visits pavilion of Bahrain at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Mohammed issues Decision on Board of D ..

Mansour bin Mohammed issues Decision on Board of Directors of Dubai Club for Peo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.