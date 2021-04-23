UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dublin And Bilbao Dropped By UEFA As Euro Hosts

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Dublin and Bilbao dropped by UEFA as Euro hosts

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :UEFA on Friday dropped Dublin and Bilbao as Euro 2020 hosts over a failure to guarantee fans' attendance, with matches destined for the Irish capital switched to St Petersburg and London while Seville steps in for Bilbao.

Munich was confirmed as a venue at the eleventh hour, the German city joining Budapest, Baku, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Glasgow, Copenhagen and Rome.

Held over from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the European championships will now be held in 11 different countries from June 11-July 11.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin welcomed being able to "guarantee a safe and festive environment" with fans "at every match".

Dublin and Bilbao lost out after the Irish government and Basque region officials were unable to meet UEFA's demand of being able to guarantee matches would not be held behind closed doors despite the pandemic.

"We just think June is too soon," Irish Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar had said on Wednesday.

Budapest, St Petersburg, Baku, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Rome and London had all promised crowds at between 25 per cent and 100 per cent of capacity in the run up to UEFA's deadline this month.

Munich, venue for world champions France against Germany on June 15, got the go-ahead despite concern they would not be able to welcome fans.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World France German Germany Baku Leo London Budapest Dublin Rome Amsterdam Bucharest Bilbao Seville Glasgow Petersburg Ireland Euro June 2020 All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari's sister contracts COVID-19

16 minutes ago

105,443 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

19 minutes ago

Shifa Foundation launches food campaign for daily ..

25 minutes ago

FM arrives in Istanbul on two-day official tour

43 minutes ago

CPWB chairperson takes notice of girl's rape

31 minutes ago

Ex-Eskom contractor arrested in London on graft ch ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.