UrduPoint.com

Ducati's Bagnaia Holds Off Title-chasing Quartararo In San Marino

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 07:20 PM

Ducati's Bagnaia holds off title-chasing Quartararo in San Marino

Misano Adriatico, Italy, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia won his home San Marino MotoGP with a dominant display from pole at Misano on Sunday.

The Italian, who celebrated his debut win in the premier category last weekend in Aragon, came under intense pressure from championship leader Fabio Quartararo in the closing laps.

But he had enough left in the tank to hold off Yamaha's French rider.

Despite missing out on adding to his five wins this term Quartararo, 22, still had plenty to smile about.

With four races left his lead remains a solid one at 48 points over Bagnaia whose red-hot form is ensuring there is nothing at all processional about Quartararo's attempt to become the first ever French MotoGP world champion.

Defending champion Joan Mir is 67 points adrift in third.

"When I saw Fabio lost time in the early laps coming at me over the last 10 laps it was really hard, but I gave it everything," said Bagnaia.

"I found it difficult enough to get my first MotoGP win and now I've won two in a row, I'm so happy." Quartararo said: "It was so hard, I lost time in the early laps. I was pushing at my limit, I wanted the win." Joining this pair on his first ever podium was Enea Bastianini who arguably produced the standout performance of this 14th round of the campaign.

Starting 12th on the grid he stormed through the field with some serious lap times to take third for Ducati's satellite Avintia stable.

Bagnaia, seeking to follow up last weekend's breakthrough win in the premier class, jumped off from a pole position acquired in style 24 hours earlier with a track record. His Ducati teammate Jack Miller followed him through turn one.

Quartararo was in a battle for third with Jorge Martin until Martin's Ducati satellite bike went from underneath him.

With Bagnaia looking bulletproof up front Miller lost chunks of time going wide on turn 13 with over half the race completed.

Quartararo seized second spot away from Miller shortly after, the gap under three seconds and 14 laps to go.

At the 10 laps to go marker Quartararo had chiselled away at Bagnaia's lead to under two seconds.

Quartararo had said on the grid at the start "I feel good today" and he would need to be at his best as he set about hunting down his Sunday afternoon prey kitted out in Ducati red.

The stage was set for a thrilling final five laps of the famous Misano circuit with Bagnaia prevailing.

The 23,000 fans in attendance may have been disappointed to witness motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi's slow march to retirement continue with another lowly finish in 17th.

But they couldn't quibble over the heavily Italian-flavoured result.

Related Topics

World San Marino Lead Tank March May Sunday All From Best Race

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Georgian Economy Minis ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Georgian Economy Minister

8 minutes ago
 ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

23 minutes ago
 Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social ..

Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social events

1 hour ago
 Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al ..

Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al Sajaa Industrial area

2 hours ago
 33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 p ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 photography prize

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.