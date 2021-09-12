Aragon, France, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia got the measure of six-time world champion Marc Marquez to win the Aragon MotoGP from pole on Sunday.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo retained the world championship lead despite finishing down the field in eighth.

This was Bagnaia's debut success in the premier category after 10 wins in Moto2 and Moto3.