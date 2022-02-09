UrduPoint.com

Dudu Inspires Palmeiras To Club World Cup Final

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Dudu inspires Palmeiras to Club World Cup final

Abu Dhabi, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Dudu scored one goal and created another as Palmeiras defeated Al Ahly 2-0 on Tuesday to reach the Club World Cup final and set up a potential showdown with Chelsea.

The playmaker released Raphael Veiga for the opening goal just before half-time and then fired in a second for Copa Libertadores winners Palmeiras early in the second half.

The Brazilian side await the winner of Wednesday's second semi-final between Chelsea and Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal as they try to end a run of eight straight titles for European clubs.

"Since I was a kid I've always dreamed of this, I've always been a Palmeiras supporter," said Veiga.

"Dudu gave me a great ball and I was able to put it away well. I know we still haven't won anything but we've taken a very big step in that direction." Roughly two-thirds of the 15,000-seat Al Nahyan Stadium was occupied by green-clad Palmeiras fans, many of whom made the 12,000-kilometre trip from Sao Paulo, for a repeat of last year's third-place play-off won on penalties by Al Ahly.

Midfielder Amr El Solia was rushed back into the Al Ahly team less than 48 hours after he started Egypt's loss to Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

An attritional first half required a touch of brilliance from Dudu to break it open, his deft flick from Danilo's pass sending Veiga clear to slot beyond Aly Lotfy.

Dudu doubled the lead four minutes after half-time as he drifted forward unchallenged from the halfway line before slamming a fierce shot past Lofty from a tight angle.

African champions Al Ahly appeared to have pulled a goal back when Mohamed Sherif tapped in the rebound after Palmeiras goalkeeper Weverton spilled Ahmed Abdelkader's tame strike, but it was ruled out for offside.

Al Ahly's slim hopes were all but extinguished when captain Ayman Ashraf was sent off for a terrible tackle on Rony, his initial yellow card changed to red following a VAR review.

Walid Soliman headed against the bar deep into stoppage time, moments after Weverton clawed away an effort from Mohamed Hany, the hero of Al Ahly's win over Monterrey in the previous round.

A third semi-final loss in as many attempts against Brazilian opponents leaves the Egyptians trying to come away with a consolation bronze for the second tournament in a row.

"We have to keep going, we have a medal to play for. It's not all lost," said Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane.

"We should try and get a medal for the continent. We have to try more and come again next year and do better."

Related Topics

Africa World Egypt Sao Paulo Tame Monterrey Lead Saudi Arabia Senegal Turkish Lira Bronze All From Slim Chelsea Coach

Recent Stories

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Lead ..

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Leadership in Closed Talks - Repor ..

1 hour ago
 EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to B ..

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016

1 hour ago
 Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt e ..

Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt end

1 hour ago
 Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to ..

Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB

1 hour ago
 Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

1 hour ago
 PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: M ..

PTI govt focusing on road connectivity, tourism: Murad Saeed

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>