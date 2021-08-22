UrduPoint.com

Duffy Adds World Triathlon Title To Olympic Gold

Muhammad Irfan 42 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 01:50 AM

Duffy adds world triathlon title to Olympic gold

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :A third placed finish in the final triathlon of the world series on Saturday gave Bermuda's Flora Duffy a unique double as she became the first person to win the Olympic and world title the same year.

It was a third world crown after 2016 and 2017 for Duffy in a series that included Yokohama, Leeds, Montreal, Olympics and the big final in Edmonton.

The race was won by American 22-year-old Taylor Knibb, who ended the series second, but Duffy said this hadn't been her principal concern.

"For me and the purpose was to win the world title and not to win the gold," she said. "Although that would have been nice.

"I can definitely say it is hard to win the Series after the Olympics. The new blood is definitely here and they're on fire."tba-rbo/dmc/dj

