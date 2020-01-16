Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit MyLahore restaurant in Bradford

(@imziishan)

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Bradford on Wednesday - one of the UK's most diverse cities.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as part of the programme also visited one of the city's flagship restaurant MyLahore, according to a UK government statement issued on Thursday.

MyLahore is a British Asian restaurant chain, founded in 2002, which has taken inspiration from the city of Lahore.

Their Royal Highnesses visited the restaurant's kitchen where they met students from Bradford College on a kitchen apprenticeship scheme at MyLahore.

The Duke and Duchess joined students making kulfi and mango milkshakes before sitting down to meet representatives from the UK Women's Muslim Council and those who have benefited from the Council's Curry Circle.

The Curry Circle, which is sponsored by MyLahore, is an initiative that provides a hot two-course meal for people who are homeless or struggling to feed themselves.

Dr Christian Turner, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, said: The City of Bradford is home to thriving and diverse communities making huge contributions to modern British life including a large Pakistani diaspora.

The visit of the Royal Highnesses to MyLahore in Bradford is one example of this which showcased not only great Pakistani food and a great business, but also brilliant work to help those in need.

Co-operation and friendship between the UK and Pakistan is stronger than ever, thanks to the strength of the dynamic Pakistani diaspora in the UK, the business investments being made in both countries, and a vibrant next generation in both the UK and Pakistan which want to build on these links, the UK Government statement said.

It is worth mentioning that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Pakistan from October 14-18, 2019.

They traveled over 1000 km, visited 3 provinces and took part in 16 events.

In Lahore they visited SOS Children Village and to the Shaukat Khanum hospital, a charity visited by Princess Diana.

They visited the famous Badhshahi Mosque, where they joined faith leaders to discuss religious tolerance.

In Islamabad, The Duke and Duchess promoted education through a visit to a Government High school for Girls and an outdoor education event. In northern Pakistan, they drew attention to the environment, including visiting a remoteglacier.