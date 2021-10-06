UrduPoint.com

Duo Wins Nobel Chemistry Prize For Work On Catalysts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

Duo wins Nobel Chemistry Prize for work on catalysts

Stockholm, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Germany's Benjamin List and US-based David MacMillan on Wednesday won the Nobel Chemistry Prize for developing a tool to build molecules which has helped make chemistry more environmentally friendly.

Their tool, which they developed independently of each other in 2000, can be used to control and accelerate chemical reactions, exerting a big impact on drugs research.

Prior to their work, scientists believed there were only two types of catalysts -- metals and enzymes.

The new technique, which relies on small organic molecules and which is called "asymmetric organocatalysis" is widely used in pharmaceuticals, allowing drug makers to streamline the production of medicines for depression and respiratory infections, among others.

Organocatalysts allow several steps in a production process to be performed in an unbroken sequence, considerably reducing waste in chemical manufacturing, the Nobel committee at the Royal Swedish academy of Sciences said.

List and MacMillan, both 53, will share the 10-million-kronor ($1.1-million, one-million-euro) prize.

"I thought somebody was making a joke. I was sitting at breakfast with my wife," List told reporters by telephone during a press conference after the prize was announced.

In past years, he said his wife has joked that he should keep an eye on his phone for a call from Sweden.

"But today we didn't even make the joke," List said.

"It's hard to describe what you feel in that moment, but it was a very special moment that I will never forget." - '

Related Topics

Drugs Wife David Sweden From Share Depression

Recent Stories

47,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

47,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

6 minutes ago
 PCRWR launches IWRM implementation guidelines for ..

PCRWR launches IWRM implementation guidelines for Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Police arrest 32 for possessing illegal weapons, l ..

Police arrest 32 for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

9 minutes ago
 Two POs, two gamblers arrested; Rs 5000 cash stake ..

Two POs, two gamblers arrested; Rs 5000 cash stake money recovered

10 minutes ago
 ADCR inspects auction process at Vegetables Market ..

ADCR inspects auction process at Vegetables Market

10 minutes ago
 PCGA hails Govt approval to TCP intervention as se ..

PCGA hails Govt approval to TCP intervention as second buyer in cotton market

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.