Open Menu

Duplantis Sets New 2023 Pole Vault Best At 6.12m

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Duplantis sets new 2023 pole vault best at 6.12m

Ostrava, Czech Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Armand Duplantis improved his own best pole vault attempt of 2023 by a centimetre to 6.12 metres at the Golden Spike athletics meet in the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

The US-born Swedish athlete, the reigning Olympic and world champion, previously cleared 6.11 metres in Hengelo, Netherlands, on June 4.

In February, Duplantis set a world record of 6.22 metres at an indoor meet in France.

In the eastern Czech city of Ostrava on Tuesday, Duplantis only managed 5.90m at the second attempt on the rather chilly summer day.

But he got over 6.00m with ease as the only pole vaulter left in competition and then had the bar raised straight to 6.12m which he also cleared at the first attempt.

He then tried 6.17m but failed as the 23-year-old hones his form ahead of this year's world championships in Budapest starting on August 19.

"I think 6.12 was pretty much about the highest I was going to make today," Duplantis said.

"I'm pretty satisfied.

I liked the way I was jumping.

"The jump at 6.12 was good, it was good for the day. It was a little bit colder than I would have liked today," he added.

Also at Ostrava, South Africa's Akani Simbine won the men's 100 metres in 9.98 seconds ahead of Italy's European 60m indoor champion Samuele Ceccarelli, in 10.15sec.

Canada's Olympic 200m champion Andre De Grasse rounded out the podium in third in a season's best of 10.21.

Ethiopian Lamecha Girma, the world record holder in the 3,000m steeplechase, won the 1500m in a personal best of 3min 33.15sec.

Girma's teammate Diribe Welteji clocked 3:57.38 to win the women's 1500m as three Ethiopians took the podium with times under four minutes.

Reigning Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico claimed victory in the women's 100m hurdles in 12.42sec.

She beat Nia Ali of the United States and Nigerian world record holder and reigning world champion Tobi Amusan, with all three sandwiched within 0.05 seconds.

Related Topics

World France Ostrava Budapest Italy Czech Republic South Africa United States Netherlands February June August Women Gold Olympics All Best

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Khalid bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Adha

2 minutes ago
 UAE a role model for making economic activity clim ..

UAE a role model for making economic activity climate-friendly: Secretary-Genera ..

32 minutes ago
 Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

1 hour ago
 Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minis ..

Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq ..

1 hour ago
 US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Pri ..

US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Prigozhin's Activities in Africa ..

1 hour ago
 Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cr ..

Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cries foul

1 hour ago
White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian N ..

White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian Nuclear Weapons Arrived in Bela ..

1 hour ago
 Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts ..

Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts in Mauza Dangri Soori

1 hour ago
 WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID ..

WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID-19'

1 hour ago
 France starts search for executed German WWII sold ..

France starts search for executed German WWII soldiers

2 hours ago
 US Allowed Russian Charter Flight to Pick Up Diplo ..

US Allowed Russian Charter Flight to Pick Up Diplomats, Expects Reciprocity - St ..

2 hours ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares super tax val ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares super tax valid

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous