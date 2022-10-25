UrduPoint.com

Dupont Returns As France Captain For November Tests

October 25, 2022

Toulouse, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :World player of the year Antoine Dupont will captain France in the three November Tests, the French Rugby Federation announced on Monday.

Scrum-half Dupont, 25, led the side to this year's Six Nations Grand Slam with regular skipper Charles Ollivon out injured.

Flanker Ollivon was then given the role by head coach Fabien Galthie for July's two Test wins over Japan with Dupont rested for the tour.

Les Bleus are unbeaten in 10 games, including last November's emphatic win over New Zealand, with less than a year to go the Rugby World Cup, held on home soil.

"The objective will be to keep our momentum, continue our adventure and gain even more experience," Dupont told reporters after Toulouse's win over La Rochelle on Sunday.

"It's also good to face nations that we're not used to face, with the World Cup in mind," he added.

Earlier in the day, uncapped tight-head Reda Wardi was ruled out of next month's games after being shown a red card for a high tackle on Dupont this weekend's Top 14 game.

Wardi has been replaced by Lyon's Jerome Rey, who has yet to win a cap.

Galthie's side face Australia in Paris on November 5, World Cup holders South Africa in Marseille a week later and Japan on November 20.

