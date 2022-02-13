UrduPoint.com

Dupont's France 'not Talking About Grand Slam' Despite Ireland Victory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Dupont's France 'not talking about Grand Slam' despite Ireland victory

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :France captain Antoine Dupont said the squad are not talking about their chances of a Six Nations Grand Slam yet despite Saturday's impressive victory over Ireland.

Dupont's side top the Championship table after backing up last weekend's win over the Azzurri ahead of a trip to Scotland on February 26.

"We're not going to talk about a Grand Slam for now," Dupont told reporters.

"We're going to concentrate on the next match, the challenge we're expecting," he added.

Les Bleus have finished runners up in the tournament on the past two occasions, with losses to Scotland proving costly in both editions.

After this month's trip to Murrayfield they head to Wales on March 11 before hosting England on the final day of the competition eight days later.

"I think we have all learnt from the last two editions where we maybe lost the tournament after defeats to Scotland," world player of the year Dupont said.

"We know their team well. We will prepare this match, hoping we will be able to play for something nice in a months' time," he added.

Dupont's club and Test team-mate Thibaud Flament warned against thinking too far ahead despite his side having lost just once at home since head coach Fabien Galthie took over after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

One of those victories included November's success over New Zealand, a little over two years from the opening game of the 2023 World Cup, held in France.

"It's correct that we have good energy. The squad feeds of that energy," he said.

"We feel from the inside that something is happening but we can't go overboard," he added.

Related Topics

World France Nice Wales Ireland February March November 2019 All From Top Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

7 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

12 minutes ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

6 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

6 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

6 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>