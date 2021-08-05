UrduPoint.com

Durant-led USA To Face France In Olympic Basketball Final

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Durant-led USA to face France in Olympic basketball final

Saitama, Japan, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Kevin Durant scored 23 points and Devin Booker added 20 to power three-time defending champions United States past Australia 97-78 Thursday and into an Olympic men's basketball final against France.

Americans were 24-18 behind after the first quarter and 45-42 adrift at halfway, but stormed back during a dominant third term to stay on track for a fourth consecutive gold medal.

They will face two-time runners-up France, who upset them in the group phase, in Saturday's showdown after the world number seven battled past Olympic debutants Slovenia 90-89 in a thriller.

Nando De Colo poured in a game-best 25 points and Boston Celtics' Evan Fournier added 23 to give their team a third crack at upsetting the US after failing to do so in their two previous Olympic finals in 1948 and 2000.

Beating Australia was revenge for Gregg Popovich's USA who had crashed to Patty Mills' Boomers in their past two meetings, including a demoralising 91-83 defeat in Las Vegas last month.

They also lost 98-94 in the lead-up to the 2019 World Cup in Melbourne.

But when it comes to the Olympics the US are dominant and stretched their lead over their long-time foes at the Games to 9-0, crushing Australia's title dreams.

"We knew Australia would come out fast and hit us with a nice punch. We know that teams want to get us down early, see how we respond," said the Brooklyn Nets' Durant.

"We stuck with it, stuck with our principles, made a couple of switches on defence, and we were able to get some momentum going into the (second) half. Guys came out with that intensity, making shots as well.

"We've been down 15 in games before and came back," he added. "It don't matter what level it was at, or where it's at. A lot of guys have been in that position before. We know how to handle ourselves." Australia, the world's third-ranked team, have never finished on the Olympic podium and they now face another bronze medal match, having contested four previously and lost the lot.

"A medal's still what we came here to do, even though it's not going to be gold or silver," said their disappointed Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle.

"Bronze is going to be the first ever for Australia so that's still a really big deal for us and we still have a lot to fight for."in a tense finale.

Related Topics

USA World Australia France Melbourne Nice Las Vegas Lead Boston Philadelphia United States Slovenia 2019 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze National University

Recent Stories

Noor Mukadam Case: Bail plea of Zahir Jaffer’s p ..

Noor Mukadam Case: Bail plea of Zahir Jaffer’s parents rejected

29 minutes ago
 Singer Rihanna is officially a billionaire, Forbes ..

Singer Rihanna is officially a billionaire, Forbes says

38 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new senior officials ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new senior officials at Dubai Culture

46 minutes ago
 Satellites reveal how forests increase cloud and c ..

Satellites reveal how forests increase cloud and cool climate: European Space Ag ..

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Sports Council discusses cooperation with ..

Sharjah Sports Council discusses cooperation with Spanish newspaper &#039;Marca& ..

46 minutes ago
 UVAS observes one minute silence to express solida ..

UVAS observes one minute silence to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri p ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.