UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Durant Scores Season-high 42 As Nets Roll Over Pacers

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 09:10 AM

Durant scores season-high 42 as Nets roll over Pacers

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Kevin Durant scored a season-high 42 points and dished out 10 assists as the first-place Brooklyn Nets won their fourth straight game with a 130-113 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.

Durant scored 22 points in the third quarter as the Nets closed out Thursday's contest with a 17-7 run and improved to 43-20 with the victory at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Injuries have taken a toll on Brooklyn's roster this season as they were without former league MVP James Harden and all-star Kyrie Irving. But they have shown that they are one of the deepest teams in the NBA by continuing to win despite rarely being able to field a lineup that includes all of their Big Three of Durant, Harding and Irving.

Harding, who is out with a strained hamstring, has played just four minutes in April.

Forward Durant made 16 of 24 shots against the Pacers in his eighth start since being sidelined for nearly two months with a hamstring injury.

Reserve Alize Johnson had 20 points and 21 rebounds while all five of the Nets starters finished in double figures, including Jeff Green, Joe Harris and Landry Shamet who each scored 14 points.

The Eastern Conference-leading Nets, who have already clinched a playoff spot, now have a one and a half game lead on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Caris LeVert scored 36 points, Edmond Sumner added 16 points and Doug McDermott scored 15 for the Pacers, who lost point guard Malcolm Brogdon in the second quarter with a hamstring problem.

Indiana dropped to 29-33 on the season as they are in the midst of the race for one of the four play-in tournament spots. They are in ninth spot, one game back of the Charlotte Hornets.

Seeds seven and eight need to win one game to advance to the NBA playoffs while seeds nine and 10 would need to win twice in order to get in.

As it stands now, the Pacers are on track for just their second losing season since 2011.

In Detroit, Tim Hardaway poured in a career-high 42 points and the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Detroit Pistons 115-105.

Related Topics

Big Three Lead Charlotte Indianapolis Dallas Philadelphia Detroit April All Race

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi attends graduation of certified r ..

7 hours ago

Rulers send condolences to Jordanian King

7 hours ago

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

10 hours ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

10 hours ago

Governor Imran Ismail claims PTI single largest po ..

9 hours ago

Fraudsters names placed on ECL on NAB's recommenda ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.