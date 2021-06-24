UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Durant To Lead New US Set Of NBA Stars At Olympics: Report

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 09:10 AM

Durant to lead new US set of NBA stars at Olympics: report

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will compete for a third Olympic title in Tokyo alongside a new group of NBA stars seeking gold, according to an ESPN report Wednesday.

A story on the US-based sports television network's website said Durant, whose team was eliminated by Milwaukee in the second round of the NBA playoffs, will be the only player returning from the 2016 Rio champions.

USA Basketball finalized its roster on Wednesday with commitments from Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine and Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant, according to the story.

Nets star guard James Harden was forced to skip the Olympics due to a hamstring injury, USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo told ESPN.

Those making their Olympic debut will include Portland's Damian Lillard, Washington's Bradley Beal, Miami's Bam Adebayo, Boston's Jayson Tatum and Golden State's Draymond Green.

The lineup reportedly also includes Cleveland forward Kevin love, who helped the US to gold in London in 2012.

Three other players on the reported roster remain in the NBA playoffs -- Phoenix swingman Devin Booker and Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton and guard Jrue Holiday.

All three could battle for an NBA title as late as July 22, the date of a possible NBA Finals game seven as well as the eve of the Olympic opening ceremonies.

Colangelo told ESPN that all three have agreed to fly to Japan by private plane in order to be in Tokyo when the Americans play their Olympic opener against France on July 25.

The American Olympic squad will gather in Las Vegas on July 4 to begin a training camp and play exhibition games before departing for Japan.

Related Topics

USA Sports Washington France Portland London Bam Tokyo Las Vegas Cleveland Milwaukee Phoenix Boston Detroit Miami Chicago Japan July 2016 Gold Olympics TV All From Love

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed attends launch of new edition ..

8 hours ago

UAE, Korea hold first round of joint consular comm ..

8 hours ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi for Pak-UK collaboration in p ..

9 hours ago

Three senior DRCongo officers arrested: prosecutor ..

9 hours ago

New Zealand triumph over India in World Test final ..

9 hours ago

Funeral prayer of Usman Kakar offered in Muslim Ba ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.