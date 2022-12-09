UrduPoint.com

During Meeting With KSrelief Supervisor General, IFRC Secretary General Lauds Saudi Arabia For Provision Of Relief Assistance

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 02:30 PM

During Meeting with KSrelief Supervisor General, IFRC Secretary General Lauds Saudi Arabia for Provision of Relief Assistance

GENEVA, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Jaqan Chapagain has lauded Saudi Arabia's provision of relief assistance throughout the world.

The official expressed gratitude for the assistance during a meeting with the Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, today in Geneva, on the sidelines of the Global Refugee Forum.

Discussions during the meeting went over means of joint cooperation between the two sides and issues of common concern related to humanitarian and relief affairs.

