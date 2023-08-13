Open Menu

Dust Storm Disrupts Life In Southeastern Iran, Sending Over 700 People To Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Dust storm disrupts life in southeastern Iran, sending over 700 people to hospitals

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :A sand and dust storm in Iran's southeastern region disrupted daily life, sending 733 people to hospitals to seek medical attention.

"Due to the storm, 733 people from the cities of Zabul, Zehek, Hamun, Hirmend, and Nimruz in the northern part of Sistan-Baluchestan province sought medical attention at hospitals within three days. Among these individuals, 58 were hospitalized and treated," Sistan-Baluchestan Emergency Director Mecid Muhibbi told Iran's official news agency IRNA.

Sistan-Baluchestan Meteorology Director Muhsin Haydari explained that due to increased airborne dust levels, visibility dropped to three kilometers (1.

9 miles) in Zabul and two kilometers (1.3 miles) in Zehek.

In a written statement, the Sistan-Baluchestan Governorate announced that government institutions and banks were closed on Sunday in the cities of Zabul, Zehek, Hamun, Hirmend, and Nimruz due to the sand and dust storm.

Last month, hundreds of people were hospitalized in Sistan-Baluchestan province due to a sandstorm.

