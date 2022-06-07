Dustin Johnson quits PGA Tour to play in breakaway series

St Albans, United Kingdom, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Former world number one golfer Dustin Johnson confirmed on Tuesday he has resigned his membership of the US PGA Tour to play in the breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The decision effectively rules the American two-time major winner out of participating in the Ryder Cup, which pits the United States against Europe every two years.

Johnson was speaking at a press conference at Centurion Club, near London, ahead of the opening event of the Saudi-backed series, which starts on Thursday.

The world number 15 said in February he was committed to playing on the PGA Tour, which has refused releases for members to play in LIV Golf's opener, which clashes with the Canadian Open.

But he has now quit, following a similar decision by veteran US golfer Kevin Na, who is also in the field for the event in St Albans.

"I'm very thankful to the PGA Tour and everything that it's done for me.

.. but this is something I felt was best for me and my family and I'm very excited about playing," said Johnson.

The 37-year-old, who is reportedly receiving $150 million in appearance fees to play in the series, said it was difficult to predict the consequences of his decision.

"Right now, I've resigned my membership from the Tour," he added. "I'm going to play here for now and that's the plan." "The Ryder Cup is unbelievable and it's something that has definitely meant a lot to me," added Johnson, who won all five of his matches in the United States' record 19-9 win over Europe at Whistling Straits last year.

"I'm proud to say that I've played and represented my country and hopefully I will get a chance to do that again, but I don't make the rules."The former Masters and US Open champion said he was exempt to play in the majors due to his record.