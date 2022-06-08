UrduPoint.com

Dustin Johnson Quits PGA Tour To Play In Breakaway Series

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

St Albans, United Kingdom, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Former world number one Dustin Johnson confirmed on Tuesday he has resigned his membership of the US PGA Tour to play in the Saudi-funded breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The decision effectively rules the American two-time major winner out of participating in the Ryder Cup, which pits the United States against Europe every two years.

Johnson was speaking at a press conference at Centurion Club, near London, ahead of the inaugural event in the series, which starts on Thursday.

The world number 15 had said in February he was committed to playing on the PGA Tour, which has refused releases for members to play in LIV Golf's opener, which clashes with the Canadian Open.

But Johnson has now quit, following a similar decision by veteran US golfer Kevin Na, who is also in the field for the event in St Albans.

The 37-year-old, who has won more than $74 million on the PGA Tour, said: "Right now, I've resigned my membership from the Tour." Johnson, who is reportedly receiving $150 million in appearance fees to play in the new series, said it was difficult to predict the consequences of his decision.

When asked whether he had chosen money over his country, he said he had chosen "what's best for me and my family".

"The Ryder Cup is unbelievable and it's something that has definitely meant a lot to me," added Johnson, who won all five of his matches in the United States' record 19-9 win over Europe at Whistling Straits last year.

"I'm proud to say that I've played and represented my country and hopefully I will get a chance to do that again, but I don't make the rules."The former Masters and US Open champion can still play in the four majors, which are not run by the PGA Tour, due to his record.

