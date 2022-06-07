UrduPoint.com

Dustin Johnson Quits PGA Tour To Play In Saudi-funded Breakaway Series

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Dustin Johnson quits PGA Tour to play in Saudi-funded breakaway series

St Albans, United Kingdom, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Former world number one Dustin Johnson confirmed on Tuesday he has resigned from the US PGA Tour to play in the Saudi-funded breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The decision effectively rules the American two-time major winner out of participating in the Ryder Cup, which pits the United States against Europe every two years.

Johnson was speaking at a press conference at Centurion Club, near London, ahead of the inaugural event in the series, which starts on Thursday.

The world number 15 had said in February he was committed to playing on the PGA Tour, which has refused releases for members to play in the LIV Golf opener -- scheduled to clash with the Canadian Open.

But Johnson has now quit, following a similar decision by veteran US golfer Kevin Na, who is also in the field for the event in St Albans.

The 37-year-old, who has won more than $74 million on the PGA Tour, said: "Right now, I've resigned my membership from the Tour." Johnson, who is reportedly receiving $150 million in appearance fees to play in the new series, said it was difficult to predict the consequences of his decision.

When asked whether he had opted for money over his country, he said he had chosen "what's best for me and my family".

"The Ryder Cup is unbelievable and it's something that has definitely meant a lot to me," added Johnson, who won all five of his matches in the United States' record 19-9 win over Europe at Whistling Straits last year.

"I'm proud to say that I've represented my country and hopefully I will get a chance to do that again, but I don't make the rules." The former Masters and US Open champion can still play in the four majors, which are not run by the PGA Tour, due to his record.

Ranking points are currently not on offer at LIV events but US veteran Na said he was confident that would change, offering players a pathway into the major championships.

"I think this has the potential to have the best players in the world and to be maybe the best tour in the world," said the world number 34.

- Mickelson entry - It has also been reported that Spain's Sergio Garcia and South Africans Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace, who are in the 48-man field for the LIV event, have also resigned from the PGA Tour.

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson confirmed on Monday he would play in St Albans in a major coup for the organisers.

