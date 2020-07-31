Dutch airline KLM says to shed up to 5,000 jobs due to virus

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Dutch airline KLM said Friday it would shed up to 5,000 jobs in the coming years due to a "crisis of unprecedented magnitude" caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"KLM's structure and size must be rigorously adjusted even further in the years ahead. Consequently, a total of 4,500 to 5,000 positions in the entire KLM Group will cease to exist," KLM said in a statement.