UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Airline KLM Says To Shed Up To 5,000 Jobs Due To Virus

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 11:30 AM

Dutch airline KLM says to shed up to 5,000 jobs due to virus

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Dutch airline KLM said Friday it would shed up to 5,000 jobs in the coming years due to a "crisis of unprecedented magnitude" caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"KLM's structure and size must be rigorously adjusted even further in the years ahead. Consequently, a total of 4,500 to 5,000 positions in the entire KLM Group will cease to exist," KLM said in a statement.

Related Topics

Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM directs strict action against corrupt elements ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan welcomes three-day ceasefire in Afghanist ..

12 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 31, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

11 hours ago

WHO Director-General hails Saudi precautionary mea ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.