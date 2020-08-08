The Hague, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The wife of Dutch ambassador to Lebanon Jan Waltmans has died of wounds sustained in the Beirut bomb explosion, the Netherlands' foreign ministry said Saturday.

"It is with dismay and great sadness that we report the death of our colleague Hedwig Waltmans-Molier. She succumbed to injuries sustained in the massive explosion in Beirut," the ministry said in a statement.