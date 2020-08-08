UrduPoint.com
Dutch Ambassador's Wife Dies After Beirut Blast

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Dutch ambassador's wife dies after Beirut blast

The Hague, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The wife of Dutch ambassador to Lebanon Jan Waltmans has died of wounds sustained in the Beirut bomb explosion, the Netherlands' foreign ministry said Saturday.

"It is with dismay and great sadness that we report the death of our colleague Hedwig Waltmans-Molier. She succumbed to injuries sustained in the massive explosion in Beirut," the ministry said in a statement.

