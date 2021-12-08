UrduPoint.com

Dutch Anti-vax Politician Sued Over Holocaust Comments

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:10 AM

Dutch anti-vax politician sued over Holocaust comments

The Hague, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Four Holocaust survivors and Netherlands-based groups battling anti-Semitism have filed a civil lawsuit against a far-right politician over "hurtful" comparisons of Covid restrictions to the tragedy, they said Tuesday.

The complaint against Thierry Baudet, leader of the far-right Forum for Democracy party, came after he said the non-vaccinated were the "new Jews" on Twitter.

He also posted two pictures side by side: one of a child who could not go to a school Saint Nicolas event due to Covid restrictions, and another of a boy during the Second World War in Poland's Lodz ghetto wearing the Nazi-imposed Star of David.

The Center for Information and Documentation Israel (CIDI) said such comparisons "were completely wrong historically... and particularly hurtful for the victims who survived the Holocaust" and their families.

It said the coronavirus measures had nothing to do with the Nazi ideology that killed six million Jews during the Second World War, in events referred to as the Shoah.

"With these comments, Baudet puts the horrors of the Shoah on the same level as the measures against the coronavirus," said the CIDI, which filed the complaint along with the four survivors and an umbrella group called the Central Jewish board (CJO).

"He is minimising the importance of the Holocaust." The plaintiffs are demanding he remove the offending content and be banned from posting Holocaust pictures in the context of the debate about Covid restrictions, the CIDI said, and be fined 25,000 Euros ($28,000) a day if he fails to comply.

Baudet has been dubbed the Dutch Donald Trump and one of his tweets was labelled misleading by Twitter ahead of elections in March, a first for a Dutch politician.

He did not immediately react to the complaint against him.

Related Topics

Israel Democracy Twitter Trump David Same Poland March World War Jew Event From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

26 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

26 minutes ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

26 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab d ..

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab dates sector&#039;s development ..

2 hours ago
 Education dept issues circular to recite Darood Sh ..

Education dept issues circular to recite Darood Shareef at schools

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.