Dutch Approves Extradition Of Wanted German Fugitive Drach

Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Dutch approves extradition of wanted German fugitive Drach

The Hague, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :A Dutch court on Tuesday approved the extradition of top German fugitive Thomas Drach, wanted for a series of high-profile cash-in-transit heists in Germany in 2018 and 2019.

"The extradition has been approved," the Amsterdam District Court said in a printed verdict, of which AFP was sent a copy.

Drach, who was arrested in Amsterdam in February, first became notorious for his role in the kidnapping of tobacco empire millionaire Jan-Philipp Reemtsma in 1996.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

