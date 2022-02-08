UrduPoint.com

Dutch Arrest Three Over Stolen Homing Pigeons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Dutch arrest three over stolen homing pigeons

The Hague, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Dutch police on Monday said they had arrested three people suspected of having stolen or received 26 homing pigeons stolen from a Belgian pigeon-fancier.

Officers pulled the three over as they were driving on a road in the south of the country and found the pigeons in a basket, said a police statement.

The three suspects, a man and a woman from Ukraine aged 47 and 57 respectively, and a 32-year-old man from Rotterdam, were unable to explain what they were doing with the pigeons.

Although they claimed the birds were from Poland, the rings around their legs showed they were from Belgium and allowed police to contact the owner.

Once he checked his pigeon loft he reported that he was missing 26 pigeons and officers were able to return them.

European homing pigeons have become a prized commodity on the international market in recent years, particularly in China, where massive amounts of money are bet on their journeys.

The breeding and racing of pigeons has long been a tradition in Belgium, the Netherlands and northern France.

In 2020, a Belgian-raised homing pigeon fetched a record 1.6 million Euros ($1.83 million) at auction.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine China France Road Man Rotterdam Belgium Poland Netherlands Money Women 2020 Market From Million

Recent Stories

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel f ..

Three dead, three alive after Nigeria oil vessel fire

8 hours ago
 Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and ..

Mountain glaciers hold less ice than thought, and that's bad news

8 hours ago
 Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

Firefighters extinguish Kenya forest blaze

8 hours ago
 Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' betwee ..

Ukraine says Russia trying to 'drive wedge' between Kyiv and West

8 hours ago
 US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind T ..

US Hypersonic Testing 'Inadequate,' Too Few Wind Tunnels - Defense Industry Offi ..

8 hours ago
 UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter ..

UN Chief, Putin Did Not Meet During Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - S ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>