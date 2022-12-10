UrduPoint.com

Dutch Comeback Sends Argentina World Cup Quarter Into Extra Time

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Doha, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Netherlands substitute Wout Weghorst scored two late goals to send a dramatic World Cup semi-final against Argentina into extra time on Friday after a 2-2 draw.

Nahuel Molina gave Argentina a first-half lead from Lionel Messi's brilliant pass before Messi added a second from the penalty spot.

Weghorst pulled one back to set up a tense finish and finished from a clever short free-kick to equalise in the 11th minute of injury time.

