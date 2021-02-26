UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Court Upholds Controversial Virus Curfew

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

Dutch court upholds controversial virus curfew

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :A Dutch court Friday upheld an appeal by the government against a lower court's order to scrap a controversial coronavirus curfew, saying the cabinet had not overstepped its brief.

Friday's ruling against the case brought by the Covid-sceptic group Virus Truth has limited impact as parliament already pushed through a new law to support the curfew instituted on January 23.

The introduction of the curfew -- the first since Nazi occupation during World War II -- led to three days of severe rioting across the country in late January.

But police clamped down and hundreds of rioters were arrested. Many have already been sentenced by Dutch courts.

A lower court judge earlier this month said Prime Minister Mark Rutte's government overstepped its authority when it imposed the 9:00 pm to 4:30 am curfew based on a law that gives government emergency powers.

Such measures could only be used in sudden national emergencies such as a dyke breach, the lower court judge ruled.

However, the Hague Appeals Court on Friday said there were "indeed exceptional circumstances to make the introduction of the curfew possible." "The corona pandemic is sufficient reason for this," the court said in a statement, adding government was relying on advice from scientific experts on its Outbreak Management Team.

Judges also found that the curfew was "proportional and that no other means were reasonable available. The situation was urgent," the judges said.

"The (temporary and limited) violation of various fundamental rights, such as the right to freedom of movement, is therefore justified," the judges said.

Earlier this week Rutte announced that the measure would be extended until at least March 15, two days ahead of general elections in the country.

Cabinet will decide next week whether to further lengthen the curfew beyond March 15, as the country continues to battle the virus which has now killed some 15,400 and infected more than one million others.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Parliament January March World War From Government Cabinet Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

1 hour ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

2 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

2 hours ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.42 a barrel

3 hours ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.