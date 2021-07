(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, who was critically wounded after being shot in broad daylight in Amsterdam last week, has died in hospital, Dutch media reports said Thursday.

"Peter fought until the end, but he has lost the battle," his family said in a statement to the RTL commercial broadcaster.