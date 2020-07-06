UrduPoint.com
Dutch Cull Virus-infected Mink On 20 Farms

Mon 06th July 2020

The Hague, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Dutch authorities Monday culled thousands of mink on two more farms infected with the new coronavirus, bringing the total to 20, health authorities said.

The outbreaks were reported in Gemert, in the same area in southern Netherlands were the previous infections took place.

"All mink on 18 infected farms previously reported have been culled, with two more farms following today," the health ministry said in a statement.

The Netherlands first reported in April that two mink farms had been infected with the COVID-19 disease.

At least two workers were also infected in what the World Health Organization said could be the first known animal-to-human transmissions.

Last month authorities started culling thousands of mink on farms infected by the coronavirus.

The farming of mink for fur is a controversial subject in the Netherlands, where all mink farms will have to be phased out by 2024.

Last week Dutch MPs voted overwhelmingly in favour of shutting mink farms by the end of the year, with the government saying it was working on plans to help farmers voluntarily close down the farms.

The Netherlands has reported more than 50,000 coronavirus infections, with more than 6,100 deaths, according to official figures.

