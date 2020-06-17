UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Cyclist Terpstra Air-lifted To Hospital: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

Dutch cyclist Terpstra air-lifted to hospital: report

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Dutch cyclist Niki Terpstra suffered multiple injuries in a training crash in the Netherlands on Tuesday and was helicoptered to hospital, his wife said.

Terpstra, of the French Total-Direct Energy team, is a multiple classics winner.

He crashed while training near Lelystad.

The rider's wife, Ramona Terpstra, confirmed the bad news to website cyclingnews.com.

"Niki crashed hard today during a bike workout. He's in the hospital and will have to stay here for a few more days. He is not in mortal danger but will need time to recover," she said.

The 36-year-old has won the cobbled classics Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders.

Related Topics

Wife Netherlands

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

31 minutes ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

2 hours ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

3 hours ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.