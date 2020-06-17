Dutch cyclist Terpstra air-lifted to hospital: report

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Dutch cyclist Niki Terpstra suffered multiple injuries in a training crash in the Netherlands on Tuesday and was helicoptered to hospital, his wife said.

Terpstra, of the French Total-Direct Energy team, is a multiple classics winner.

He crashed while training near Lelystad.

The rider's wife, Ramona Terpstra, confirmed the bad news to website cyclingnews.com.

"Niki crashed hard today during a bike workout. He's in the hospital and will have to stay here for a few more days. He is not in mortal danger but will need time to recover," she said.

The 36-year-old has won the cobbled classics Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders.