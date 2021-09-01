UrduPoint.com

Dutch E-bike Maker VanMoof Raises $128 Mn In Investment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:30 AM

Dutch e-bike maker VanMoof raises $128 mn in investment

Paris, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Dutch e-bike manufacturer VanMoof said Wednesday it had raised over a hundred million Dollars that will allow it to expand production as well as reduce costs for consumers.

The $128 million (108 million euros) takes to $182 million the amount of private financing the company has raised in less than two years as the market for e-bikes has boomed thanks to the coronavirus pandemic encouraging people to seek alternative means of transport.

Van Moof's e-bikes may be minimalist in style but they are loaded with high-end equipment and technology, including automatic electronic gear shifting and integrated anti-theft features.

At just under 2,200 Euros, the company's current two models are far from the most expensive e-bikes but are also out of reach of many consumers.

VanMoof said the financing will serve to expand production and at the same time reinvent how components and software are made to make its e-bikes more accessible to consumers.

"We are reinventing, redesigning and rethinking each bike component," VanMoof cofounder Taco Carlier was quoted as saying in a statement.

"That will aid us to get 10 million people on our bikes in the next five years and our investors share our vision of a future mobility that is both intelligent and cleaner."The company said the global e-bike market is expected to hit $48 billion by 2028, double the value it was forecasted to attain before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Technology Company Same May Market From Share Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st September 2021

2 hours ago
 Federal decree on accountability of ministers, sen ..

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, senior officials underlines UAE&# ..

11 hours ago
 Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's ..

Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's Michel - New Delhi

10 hours ago
 Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's b ..

Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's beauty

10 hours ago
 Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Par ..

Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Part of Secret Plan With US - Rep ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.