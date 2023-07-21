Dutch E-Sports player Manuel wins FIFAe world cup 2023 final

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Dutch professional e-sports player Manuel was crowned champion of the FIFAe World Cup 2023�, following four days of competition in the FIFAe Finals 2023 part of the "Gamers Season: Land of Champions" held at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Manuel, 18, beat Australian e-sports player Mark11, 5-4 in penalty shootout after a 2-2 and 1-1 draws in the first and second matches to win the FIFAe championship title.

Manuel won $300,000, and Mark11's second-place earnings were $150,000. During a press conference following the final match, Manuel expressed joy for winning this year's championship title, saying that he had an exceptional time during his stay in Saudi Arabia and is looking forward to participating in similar games hosted in the Kingdom.