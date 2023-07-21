Open Menu

Dutch E-Sports Player Manuel Wins FIFAe World Cup 2023 Final

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Dutch E-Sports player Manuel wins FIFAe world cup 2023 final

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Dutch professional e-sports player Manuel was crowned champion of the FIFAe World Cup 2023�, following four days of competition in the FIFAe Finals 2023 part of the "Gamers Season: Land of Champions" held at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Manuel, 18, beat Australian e-sports player Mark11, 5-4 in penalty shootout after a 2-2 and 1-1 draws in the first and second matches to win the FIFAe championship title.

Manuel won $300,000, and Mark11's second-place earnings were $150,000. During a press conference following the final match, Manuel expressed joy for winning this year's championship title, saying that he had an exceptional time during his stay in Saudi Arabia and is looking forward to participating in similar games hosted in the Kingdom.

Related Topics

World Riyadh Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

48 minutes ago
 DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usa ..

DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usage during summer

48 minutes ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06 ..

Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06b: Dar

1 hour ago
 President of Thai Senate meets President of Global ..

President of Thai Senate meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Pea ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan requests US to arrange pre-inspection fac ..

Pakistan requests US to arrange pre-inspection facility at Karachi Port

2 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecrat ..

Pakistan strongly condemns another act of desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

2 hours ago
PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Futu ..

Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Future Talents’ Scholarship prog ..

12 hours ago
 Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

12 hours ago
 ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93b ..

ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93bn in Q2’23

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous