UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dutch Extend Covid Curbs, Shorten Curfew Hours: PM

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 01:30 AM

Dutch extend Covid curbs, shorten curfew hours: PM

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Netherlands is extending its coronavirus restrictions until April 20 as cases are rising, but will shorten its controversial nighttime curfew by one hour, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday.

"The number of infections has climbed again and more people are in hospital again. That is the worrying reality for today and therefore we cannot let go of the current measures," Rutte told a press conference.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Netherlands April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves full restructuring of ..

1 hour ago

&#039;National COVID-19 vaccination campaign conti ..

2 hours ago

Biden to Attend EU Leaders' Video Summit on Thursd ..

42 minutes ago

Rally held to celebrate Pakistan Day

42 minutes ago

Basquiat painting sells for $41.8 mn at live-strea ..

42 minutes ago

US Court Finishes Selection of Jurors for Trial of ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.