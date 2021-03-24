Dutch extend Covid curbs, shorten curfew hours: PM

The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The Netherlands is extending its coronavirus restrictions until April 20 as cases are rising, but will shorten its controversial nighttime curfew by one hour, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday.

"The number of infections has climbed again and more people are in hospital again. That is the worrying reality for today and therefore we cannot let go of the current measures," Rutte told a press conference.