Dutch fishermen fear Brexit could sink their trade

IJmuiden, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Fishermen in the Dutch port of IJmuiden are bringing home the last catch of the year, but if Brexit talks fail it could be their last from British waters for years to come.

As dock workers offload pallets of frozen fish from trawlers at the busy river mouth port just west of Amsterdam, a political storm is brewing that could sink their business.

The highly-charged issue of fishing rights threatens to torpedo hopes of a trade deal when the UK leaves the EU single market on January 1.

Without a deal the Dutch will be unable to ply the British waters they have been using for centuries.

"Whether we will fish purely in European waters or British waters as well remains to be seen," says Arnout Langerak, 47, director at the fifth-generation Cornelis Vrolijk fishing company.

"Dutch people, Dutch fishermen have been fishing there for 400 years already or even longer. We would like to do that in the next 400 years," he told AFP on Friday.