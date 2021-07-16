Dutch footballer Robben retires from football, again

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA,16 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) -:Dutch footballer Arjen Robben announced his retirement from active football on Friday, the second time in two years.

The 37-year-old retired from Bayern Munich in 2019 but returned to play in Groningen in 2020.

In a Twitter post, Robben said retirement is a difficult choice, and thanked everyone for their support.

The veteran attacker played for several football powerhouses such as Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Real Madrid and PSV. But he started and ended his professional football career with Dutch team Groningen.

Being able to play at both wings, Robben was known for his dribbling, skills and speed.

His lefty shots to the top corner of the goal became his trademark.

Scoring 209 goals and making 166 assists in 614 matches, Robben has a large collection of trophies throughout his career. He netted 37 goals in 97 games for the Netherlands national team.

He won a Champions League - scored winning goal in the final - and eight Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich.

He also has one La Liga title with Real Madrid, two English Premier League titles with Chelsea and one Eredivisie (Dutch Premier League) title with PSV.