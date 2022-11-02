UrduPoint.com

Dutch Gov't Plans New Levy For Fossil Fuel Companies

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 11:10 AM

THE HAGUE, Nov. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Dutch government said Tuesday that it plans to raise 3.2 billion Euros (3.2 billion U.S. Dollars) through a new levy on companies in the fossil fuel sector.

The funds will be used to ease the burden of the energy crisis on consumers.

The so-called "temporary solidarity contribution" for crude oil, natural gas, coal and petroleum refining companies will be introduced retroactively over the year 2022, according to a letter sent to the Dutch parliament by the Finance Ministry.

In this way, large profits from increased energy prices will be additionally taxed.

The 3.2 billion euros the government expects to raise through the levy will be used to partly compensate for an energy cap for small consumers affected by high energy prices, the letter said. (1 euro = 1 U.S. Dollar)

